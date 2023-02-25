Kiara Advani Is ‘Back At Work’ Weeks After Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra- See Pic

Mumbai: Nothing can beat the excitement of seeing more pictures of a new bride. After turning Mrs Malhotra, Kiara returned to work on Saturday following a lavish wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Taking to Instagram stories, Kiara shared a boomerang video from a vanity van along with a caption, "Back at Work."

In the video, she can be seen winking through a mirror in her hand while getting her hair done. She looked gorgeous in the duo makeup look.

See the pic here

Recently, on the occasion of her mom Genevieve`s birthday, Kiara treated fans to her candid moments spent with her mother at her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

From a picture from her D-Day to the Haldi ceremony and sangeet ceremony, the birthday post includes all the adorable moments of the mother-daughter duo. The pictures clearly show that Kiara is a carbon copy of her mother.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.

The two apparently fell in love while shooting for `Shershaah`, which was released in 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in `Satyaprem ki Katha`. She will also be seen in `RC 15` alongside Ram Charan. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. `RC 15` will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.