Kiara Advani is the ultimate beach babe on Travel+Leisure magazine cover—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has the looks to die for! With her charming looks, million-dollar smile and perfectly-toned body, the stunner makes million hearts skip a beat with every new social media upload. She has over 7 million followers on Instagram and her pics and videos are often going viral.

The actress turned cover girl for Travel+Leisure magazine and looked breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow, feathered gown. She strikes a pose on the beach and has an intense expression on her face.

Check out the cover here, as shared by Kiara on Instagram:

Along with this, the actress also shared some pictures from the magazine's photoshoot in which she proves she is the ultimate beach babe!

Check out her posts here:

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' along with Shahid Kapoor. The film emerged a blockbuster and was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Kiara will next share screen space with Akshay Kumar in 'Laxmmi Bomb'.