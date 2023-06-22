Kiara Advani Looks Chic In White Bodysuit, Ruffled Mini Skirt; Price Of This Outfit Will Shock You

New Delhi: Kiara Advani is one of the top actresses today in the industry. She often drops her stunning pictures and videos on social media and has a fan following of millions. In her recent photoshoot, Kiara looked stunning in an all-white outfit and it has grabbed all the attention online.

Kiara donned a stunning white romper and mini skirt and fans are in love. The shocking thing is the price of this chic outfit. According to Swaru Fashions, Kiara wore a white ribbed knit bodysuit worth Rs 28,272, white ruffle mini skirt of approx Rs 51,384 and stunning Danzer natural high sandals worth INR 7,699. The actress looked like a snac as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Kiara dropped the pictures on her social media today and fans are in awe. One wrote, "Sundar Sundar Yeh Haseena Badi Sundar Sundar" another one commented, "Uff teri adda"

Kiara will be soon seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. Delivering impactful and memorable roles with remarkable performances, Kiara Advani turns synonymous with her characters. From Preeti, Dimple to now the upcoming Katha, Kiara Advani has time and again proven to be the Queen of romance, in addition to being the ideal woman.

She also has S Shankar’s 'Gamechanger' with Ram Charan.