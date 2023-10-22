Kiara Advani Radiates Glow In Embroidered Yellow Suit, Netizens Slam Her For Wearing Heels In Pandal

New Delhi: It is that time of the year again where the festive energy has taken over the town. Even the stars can be seen glowing in the joyous energy around. From Kajol to veteran actress Hema Malini, B-town ladies have been visiting the Durga Puja Pandal lately in oh-so gorgeous sarees. Actress Kiara Advani was also seen arriving for the Durga Puja celebrations. 'Shershah' actress was seen engulfed in chit-chat with actress Rani Mukerji.

Gracing the event in a yellow colored suit, Kiara Advani adorned her attire with colored jhumkas and a bindi. The actress was looking graciously dressed for the event. However, Netizens weren't too impressed with Kiara as she was seen wearing heels in the pandal and after she got onto the stage. As internet spares no one, Kiara Advani was brutally trolled by the netizens for the same.

Earlier in the day yesterday, veteran actress Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol were also seen arriving at the pandal. Looking gorgeous in saree, the mother-daughter were later joined by actress Rani Mukerji.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Recently, Kiara made heads turn as she recently walked the ramp in a black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in New Delhi. Kiara walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present there.

On the work front, she worked in movies such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Lust Stories', 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', among others. She was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.