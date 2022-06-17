New Delhi: The popular gen-next actress Kiara Advani has had a successful sling of movies backing her filmography. The stunner, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic drama 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan, opened up on her break-up rumour with alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

KIARA ADVANI ON DATING SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

Kiara Advani in an interview with IndiaToday.in, reacted to rumours about her alleged relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. She said, "I am not completely immune to it, especially when it is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?"

"If it is frivolous, then even they (family) don't appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don't want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it, " she added.

Kiara also asked, "Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?"

Kiara and Sid were seen together in the superhit flick Shershaah last year.

KIARA'S WORK PALETTE

On the work front, Kiara has 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' up for release. It stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’. The actor also has Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God in his pipeline.