Kiara Advani reveals June is her most special month and yes it has a Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' connection!

New Delhi: Just as Kabir Singh clocks two years, Kiara Advani took to her social media to celebrate the anniversary revealing June is her lucky month. Having made her debut with Fugly on June 13, 2014, Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood seven years ago.

Over the years, Kiara has delivered spectacular performances in varied films carving a place for herself as one of the most promising and bankable actors.

Kiara Advani's Lust Stories released on June 15, 2018, creating an uproar across quarters with her bold and striking performance that proved to be a turning point in the actress' life, establishing the mettle of her versatility as an actor.

With Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani delivered her biggest blockbuster turning into an overnight sensation, winning hearts all over.

Commemorating the varied successes in June, Kiara Advani posted on social media for Kabir Singh's anniversary saying, "June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever Major Missing. #2YearsofKabirSingh @shahidkapoor @sandeepreddy.vanga @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde".

One of the most loved and popular actresses, Kiara Advani is also one of the busiest stars of Bollywood with multiple projects across diverse genres including Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shashank Khaitan's next amongst others.