New Delhi: Rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra often make headlines. They have never confirmed their relationship, nor have they denied it. Today, as Kiara turns 30, the couple is in Dubai for celebrations together and their pictures are taking over the internet.

The duo received a lot of love when they shared the screen for the first time in 'Shershaah.' They have been pictured together several times, which has only made fans speculate more about their rumoured relationship.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted holidaying in Dubai ahead of actress' 30th birthday. They posed with a fan and their pictures are doing rounds on the internet. In the pics, Sidharth and Kiara posed with the same fan at the Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Recently, on 'Koffee with Karan', Ananya Panday indirectly confirmed that Sidharth and Kiara are dating. When Karan asked her about Kiara's relationship status, she said, “Her raatans are very lambiyan,” making a reference to the lyrics of a song in 'Shershaah.' Karan added, "So let's say, wake up Sid!"

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in 'Bhool Bhoolayaa 2' opposite Kartik Aaryan-Tabu and 'JugJugg Jeeyo' co-starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial 'Yodha', which is set to release on November 11 this year. He will also be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Mission Majnu'. He also has Indra Kumar’s 'Thank you' in his kitty.