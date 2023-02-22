Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Dazzle in Golden on Sangeet Night, Check out Stunning Pics

New Delhi: Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have more wedding pictures in store to keep their fans engaged in the festivities. On Tuesday late at night, Kiara dropped some stunning photos from one of their pre-wedding festivities. Presumably, these photos are from their Sangeet ceremony, though it`s not specified in the caption.

Kiara chose a shimmery golden lehenga for the occasion. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with a statement neckpiece. Sidharth wore a black kurta, topping it with a golden jacket. From the pictures, it`s clear that the couple had thoroughly enjoyed the occasion.

Kiara wrote in her caption, "something about that night.. something really special".Adding some heart emojis, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Stunning!!!!! @manishmalhotra05."

The `Shershaah` couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other celebs attended the grand reception.

For the wedding, Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which is designed by Manish Malhotra.

The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle.

The new bride chose diamond Jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look with Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.