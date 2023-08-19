New Delhi: At Excel Entertainment's co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani's 50th birthday bash held in Mumbai last night - almost the entire Bollywood came down to mark their attendance. From Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to Shweta Bachchan, son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli Nand - all were dressed to kill.

At the bash, south actress Malavika Mohanan caught paps' attention in her nude coloured sexy deep slit risque dress. Many videos and photos from the 50th bash of Ritesh Sidhwani went viral on social media. Take a look here:

The starry guest list also included Kanika Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, dad Chunky Panday, Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sameer Soni and Neelam Kothari among others.

Excel Entertainment recently announced Ranveer Singh as the new face in Don 3. The film is slated to release in 2025. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Excel Entertainment was founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in 1999. Ever since, the production house and made movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On!!, Don, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Fukrey, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Raees. Their Gully Boy was India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards as well.