Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Set MASSIVE Couple Goals, Duo Posts Romantic Pic Amit Snow-Clad Mountains - CHECK

New Delhi: Basking in the first year of marital bliss, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are having the time of their life. The newly-wed couple welcomes the new year together like a fairytale. Posing amid snow-clad mountains, the couple added 'kala chashma' twist to it.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara treated fans with romantic pictures from her New Year celebrations. In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen decked up in warm and cosy, wearing jackets as they decided to ski their way into 2024 in the midst of snow-covered mountains. Kiara also made a fun revelation that her husband Sidharth loves 'kala chashma' and that's why they're wearing four snow goggles in the picture.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara wrote, "2023 - so much to be grateful for 2024 - coming for you baby. H A P P Y N E W Y E A R, PS:- he loves kala chashma so much , we had 4." As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section. Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "The caption tho." Another user commented, "Was waiting for this you two Cutiesss happy new year." Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time. While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Sharing their wedding pictures, the duo wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai." Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and reportedly in an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.