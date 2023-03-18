Kiara Advani Stuns In Black Crop-Top As She Leaves For Hyderabad To Resume The Shoot Of RC-15 With Ram Charan

New Delhi: Kiara Advani is all set to resume the shoot for S Shankar's directorial RC-15 in Hyderabad for a song shoot schedule, joining Ram Charan after the glorious win of Natu Natu from RRR at the Oscars.

Kiara will be flying down to Hyderabad on Saturday, 18th March, for the next schedule of RC-15, directed by S Shankar. Ram Charan, on the other hand, is also returning to the sets from LA after representing India with the splendid win of Naatu Naatu at the Oscars.

All eyes on the duo, as they prepare for their next film together which is mounted on a large scale and has everyone excited ever since the announcement.

Looking forward to an interesting lineup of films with RC-15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani has got everyone glued to her next moves.