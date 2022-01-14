Kiara Advani takes dip in pool in latest sizzling photo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'wow'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is raising the temperature on social media. The actress has dropped a stunning new picture of herself where she is seen taking a dip in a pool against a clear blue sky. The 'Shershaah' actor posted a snap in which she can be seen taking a dip in a pool, with her eyes shut and the bright sun in the background.

In the caption, she wrote, "Seas the day."

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments. "Wowww," actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote. "Queen of million hearts," a social media user added.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022. She is also said to be a part of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Govinda Naam Mera', and 'RC15'.

On the personal front, Kiara is rumoured to be dating her 'Shehshaah' co-star Sidharth Malhotra. She has been spotted several times visiting his residence in Mumbai. Buzz is also there that they may consider tying the knot this or next year, however, there is no confirmation to it.