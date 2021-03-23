Kiara Advani teams up with National Award-winning director Nitesh Tiwari - Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kiara Advani will soon be working with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who recently won the National Award.

While Nitesh Tiwari received the honour of the National Award for Chhichhore, Kiara Advani has been shooting for an upcoming project with the director, the same was announced by the actress via her social media post wishing the filmmaker.

Kiara Advani shared a picture with Nitesh Tiwari congratulating him for his victory saying, "Congratulations @niteshtiwari22 sir on winning the National award!!! Soo soo blessed I got to be directed by you today.. #somethingspecial

#Comingsoon".

Juggling multiple projects simultaneously, Kiara Advani has her hands full with varied and diverse projects, offering an insight into her versatility by experimenting with new genres.

Gearing up for her first release of the year 'Shershaah', Kiara Advani would also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, followed by Jug Jugg Jeeyo amongst her other exciting projects.