topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KIARA ADVANI

Kiara Advani to announce her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra on December 2? Deets inside

On Sunday, Kiara took to her Instagram and shared a reel video after which fans started speculating that the `Kabir Singh` actor might announce her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra on December 2, 2022.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Marriage rumours of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been circulating on social media since the couple was spotted together on various occasions, although the couple has still not officially confirmed their relationship.
  • On Sunday, Kiara took to her Instagram and shared a reel video after which fans started speculating that the `Kabir Singh` actor might announce her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra on December 2, 2022.

Trending Photos

Kiara Advani to announce her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra on December 2? Deets inside

New Delhi: Marriage rumours of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been circulating on social media since the couple was spotted together on various occasions, although the couple has still not officially confirmed their relationship.

On Sunday, Kiara took to her Instagram and shared a reel video after which fans started speculating that the `Kabir Singh` actor might announce her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra on December 2, 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In the video, Kiara blushed and flaunted her cute smile."Can`t keep it a secret for long! Coming soon... stay tuned... 2nd December," she captioned the postSoon after the post was out, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "Shadi hone vali hai goiizz yehi announcement karna h," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Getting married or what?."

Previously this year, when Kiara arrived at Karan Johar`s chat show `Koffee with Karan` along with Shahid Kapoor, she talked about her relationship with Sidharth and said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends."

After she talked about her relationship, Shahid quickly added, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it`s not a movie." Shahid`s comment took the Internet by storm and left Sidharth and Kiara`s fans in awe. T

alking about the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Karan Johar`s next comedy film `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Apart from that she also has `Satyaprem Ki Katha` opposite Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.Sidharth, on the other hand, will be next seen in a spy thriller film `Mission Majnu`, an action thriller `Yodha` and director Rohit Shetty`s upcoming web series `Indian Police Force`.

Live Tv

Kiara AdvaniSidharth MalhotraKiara SidharthKiara Advani wedding

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data