Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani twirls in a pink thigh-high slit gown at sister Ishita's pre-wedding festivity - VIDEO, PICS

Kiara Advani, her celeb friends and fan clubs posted videos and pictures on social media from the pre-wedding festivity of her sister Ishita Advani. 

Kiara Advani twirls in a pink thigh-high slit gown at sister Ishita&#039;s pre-wedding festivity - VIDEO, PICS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani's pre-wedding festivity has kicked in and social media is abuzz with pictures, videos from the event. Dressed in a pink, flowy, thigh-high slit gown by Monisha Jaising, Kiara grooved to some hit Bollywood numbers. 

Earlier, Kiara had shared pictures from sister Ishita Advani's bachelorette party on her Instagram Stories. The Team bride danced to For Aisha, from The Sky Is Pink, by MEMBA and Nooran Sisters among others. 

Kiara, her celeb friends and fan clubs posted videos and pictures on social media from the pre-wedding festivity of Ishita Advani. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Ishita is set to tie the knot with her fiance Karma Vivan. She had posted a picture of the two exchanging rings and her dreamy proposal on a yacht in the Arabian Sea dated back to December 22, 2019. 

Kiara also has a younger brother Mishaal. 

On the work front, the actress will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. It is slated to release on June 24. 

She also has director Shankar's film, opposite Ram Charan in the pipeline. Her last release Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra was a massive hit. 

 

