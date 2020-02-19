Kiara Advani's bold and beautiful photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2020 will leave your jaws on the floor!

New Delhi: Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's much-awaited calendar of this year has been unveiled amid much fanfare. Several Bollywood A-listers graced the calendar and shared their breathtaking photoshoot pictures on social media.

Actress Kiara Advani's picture for the Dabboo Ratnani calendar will literally leave your jaws on the floor. The stunner has bared it all for the photoshoot holding only a huge leaf to cover. Check out the picture she shared on Instagram:

The picture has created a flutter on social media as well.

Dabboo Ratnani launches his famous calendar every year with some of the best from the industry gracing it. This time celebrities such as Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal were seen steaming up the calendar shots.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in 'Laxmmi Bomb' opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has Netflix Original film 'Guilty', directed by Ruchi Narain. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic - the digital platform of Dharma Productions.

This is Kiara's second collaboration with Dharma and Netflix after 'Lust Stories'.