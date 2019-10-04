Kiara Advani's breathtaking vacay pic will give you major travel goals!

New Delhi: The very stunning Kiara Advani took off for a mini-vacay in between her busy work schedule and shared the picturesque photos on her social media handle. Her pictures will surely give you a push to plan your own vacay soon.

Kiara's latest photo has an interesting caption which shows she clearly is having vacation withdrawal symptoms: “Vaccay withdrawals! Already dreaming of the next one! A quick staycation with Booking.com to beat my post-vacation blues! No better down time than a trip with family or friends.. wouldn’t it be ideal to plan a holiday every 4 months, it’s so nice to come back refreshed and rejuvenated! Plan your next with @bookingcom #Ad”

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. She then has an upcoming rom-com titled 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with 'Student Of The Year 2' star Aditya Seal.

Besides, she will be seen in Netflix original film 'Guilty' which marks the digital debut of Dharmatic—a digital offshoot of Dharma Productions. She will reportedly be seen playing a rockstar in it and her first look did create a flutter in the online world.

It will be directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Apoorva Mehta.

The buzz is that Kiara might also star in Shershaah and Kanchana remake in Hindi.