Kiara Advani's first look in Netflix feature 'Guilty' will leave you stunned—Check inside

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her latest release 'Kabir Singh' co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Professionally, Kiara is slowly but steadily making all the right moves.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media handles and announced his new Netflix project titled 'Guilty' starring Kiara. KJo wrote: I feel so proud of you @kiaraaliaadvani ! A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful !!! Here’s announcing @dharmaticent’s first feature for @netflix_in GUILTY ! Directed by @ruchinarain! Gratitude to NETFLIX for being a rockstar platform and always on fleek with the times! And to the rocking force who bears all my creative tantrums and silently rocks and rules the motions! @apoorva1972 and to the constantly ticking solid mind of @somenmishra who heads our fictional development at @dharmaticent ! Our journey into the digital domain begins! May the force of good content always empower and bless us! And let’s end by saying! @kiaraaliaadvani you go girl!!!!

'Guilty' will be directed by Ruchika Narain. This is Kiara's second collaboration with Dharma and Netflix after 'Lust Stories'.

It will be produced by Kjo's Dharmatic, the digital platform of Dharma Productions.