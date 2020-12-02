हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's smouldering avatar sets Instagram on fire - In Pics

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani'.

Kiara Advani&#039;s smouldering avatar sets Instagram on fire - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is a promising generation next star. She is an equally popular celebrity on social media with fans drooling over her sensational looks. Kiara has a solid Instagram presence of over 15.6 million followers which prove her might on social media.

Take a look at her most smouldering Instagram looks so far:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani'. The trailer was dropped recently and what stood out was Kiara's lingo. Kiara plays a girl from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the Abir Sengupta directorial, which revolves around her misadventures with dating apps.

Indoo Ki Jawani, helmed by directed by Abir Sengupta, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) & Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment).

It is slated to release on December 11, 2020. The film features Kiara, Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal in lead roles.

 

 

Tags:
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani picsindoo ki jawanikiara advani instagram
Next
Story

NCB seeks cancellation of comedienne Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bail in drugs case
  • 94,99,413Confirmed
  • 1,38,122Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT45S

Task Force set up for technical education in mother tongue