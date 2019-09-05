close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda billed over 70,000 for cappuccino, tea in Bali

"The Kapil Sharma Show" star Kiku Sharda has been charged a whopping amount of 78,650 in Indonesian Rupiah for a cup of cappuccino and tea here. But the actor has nothing to complain about as it comes out to be about Rs 400 in Indian currency.

Kiku Sharda billed over 70,000 for cappuccino, tea in Bali

Bali: "The Kapil Sharma Show" star Kiku Sharda has been charged a whopping amount of 78,650 in Indonesian Rupiah for a cup of cappuccino and tea here. But the actor has nothing to complain about as it comes out to be about Rs 400 in Indian currency.

Kiku, who is known for playing various avatars such as Bumper, Palak and Bachcha Yadav on the show, took to Twitter to share a copy of the bill.

"My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- but I am not complaining as I am in Bali, Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to Rs 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee," Kiku captioned the image.

This comes after Bollywood actor Rahul Bose called out at JW Marriott Chandigarh for allegedly overcharging him for two bananas. He had tweeted a video expressing his outrage over being charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas.

Tags:
Kiku ShardaThe Kapil Sharma Show
Next
Story

Cara Delevingne recalls eating a dead rat

Must Watch

PT32M26S

PM Modi meets Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin Mohamad in Russia, raises issue of Zakir Naik's extradition