PM Modi

Kili and Neema paid tribute to Lata Didi, sang our national anthem, I am grateful to them: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

During the monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, PM Modi hailed the efforts taken by Tanzanian TikTokers Kili and Neema, who lip synced to Indian songs, and also paid tribute to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: During the 86th edition of the monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the efforts taken by Tanzanian TikTok stars Kili and Neema, who lip synced to Indian songs, and also paid tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar.

 

Heaping praises at the brother-sister duo, he said, “Kili and Neema from Tanzania have shown passion for Indian music. They paid tribute to Lata Didi, sang our national anthem. I am grateful to them. Just like them how about our kids doing the same... Like Kannada students lip syncing in J&K (language)..”

 

He further urged everyone to give importance to our culture and said, "Just like the sibling duo of Kili & Neema, I urge everyone, especially kids from different states to make lip-syncing videos of popular songs (from a state different than theirs). We'll redefine 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' & popularise Indian languages..”

For the unversed, Kili and Neema Paul, a Tanzanian brother-sister pair, have lip to a variety of Bollywood songs.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Not only that, Kili Paul, alongside his sibling Neema, has also lip-synced to a number of popular Bollywood songs - including Zaalima, Tum Hi Ho, and Kusu Kusu, and the videos have gone viral on social media. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Their expressions and dance moves have taken the internet by storm and now they are extremely popular among other TikTokers. 

 

