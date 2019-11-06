Kim, Kanye buy new property in California

California: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have purchased another home in California's Hidden Hills, next to their USD 60 million mansions.

The new property is adjacent to the mansion that the couple share with their four children, North (6) Saint (3 1/2 ) Chicago (21 months), and Psalm (five months).The property was purchased for USD 2.975 million, reported Variety.

"The plan is for them to live in Hidden Hills long term, so this is why they purchased surrounding properties," a source told People adding "Kim really wants a fruit orchard too for the kids, so they needed more land".

According to the source, the couple is planning to tear down the house that currently exists on the property, and will replace it with a home of their own as well outdoor spaces for the children.

The existing house on the plot features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms and measures 3,874 square feet.

The couple bought a USD 14 million ranch in Cody of Wyoming in September. Following this, speculations were rife that the couple was moving to Wyoming.

However, Kim made it clear that the new property is just a vacation destination for the family. "I love L.A., so I envision summers [in Wyoming], I envision some weekends," during an appearance on his show.