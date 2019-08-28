close

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West express their fondness over cheesecake

The couple who was in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend for Kanye West`s Sunday Services, took their 6-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint to dine at a local Cheesecake Factory for two nights.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West express their fondness over cheesecake
File photo

Washington DC:: It seems that American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are huge fans of cheesecakes and the duo just cannot stop themselves from having one. The couple who was in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend for Kanye West`s Sunday Services, took their 6-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint to dine at a local Cheesecake Factory for two nights.

The restaurant confirmed with PEOPLE on Tuesday that the family chose the eating joint for their weekend dinner on Friday and Saturday night, and revealed that among other prominent dishes, they shared the chain`s Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake.

The internet first got stormed over their Cheesecake Factory outing when one of the customers shared a hilarious picture of her mother trying to sneakily take a snap of the famous rapper as he entered the restaurant wearing a mustard-yellow hoodie and black sunglasses.

"Here`s Kanye West looking at my mom while she takes a picture of him," the user wrote on Twitter. More pictures and videos began floating on the Internet.

One showed the `Keeping up with the Kardashian` star also entered the restaurant in an oversized hoodie. When news of the family`s love for the restaurant spread, Dayton residents swarmed The Cheesecake Factory to get a glimpse of the reality stars.

Videos shared by Twitter users show a crowd of people with phones, waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

