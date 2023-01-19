Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s famous diamond pendant in auction

Washington: Actor Kim Kardashian surely has an eye for things! The glamorous actress purchased the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant, famously worn by Princess Diana, at Sotheby`s annual Royal & Noble auction, as reported by People, a US-based media company.

The `Kardashians` star bought the piece, which features square-cut amethysts accented by circular-cut diamonds weighing in at 5.25 carats, for 97,453 dollars. According to the statement of Sotheby London`s Head of jewellery, Kristian Spofforth, "This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion -- or indeed both," as reported by People.

As reported by People, Kim is delighted as well as honoured to possess such precious jewels, that were once worn or owned by strong, iconic women who have inspired Kim. The late Princess of Wales donned the pendant on several occasions. The most notable was, Birthright`s 1987 London charity gala supporting the organization`s humanitarian work for those in pregnancy and childbirth. She wore the floral-detailed pendant on a long pearl chain and with a royal purple Victorian velvet gown by Catherine Walker.

According to a press release issued by Sotheby`s, the ornament has a decade-long history starting with court jeweller Garrard, which designed the one-off pendant in the 1920s. It was later bought by the late Naim Attallah CBE, the former group chief executive of Asprey and Garrard who often loaned the one-of-a-kind gem to Princess Diana, in the 1980s, reported by People.

According to Sotheby`s release, the cross was only ever worn by the Princess, and following her death, it hasn`t been seen in public, till date. The organization also notes that Princess Diana had a close relationship with the jeweller. She selected her engagement ring from the same house in 1981. Netizens don`t seem happy with Kim`s latest purchase.

A netizen wrote, "Can`t believe that Kim Kardashian has bought a necklace that once belonged to Princess Diana she is not worthy to wear it."

Last May, Kardashian received adulation as well as a backlash at the Met gala, where she appeared wearing the same crystal-embellished Jean Louis gown worn by Marilyn Monroe when serenading then-president John F. Kennedy on his birthday in 1962, reported by People.

Borrowed from Ripley`s Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida, the iconic champagne-coloured silk souffle dress featured a curve-hugging silhouette and a scoop neckline. Kardashian even changed her hair colour to embody the Hollywood icon.