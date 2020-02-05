हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian claims her kids are vegan except for North

Kim K used the opportunity to dismiss speculation that her cravings could be linked to pregnancy.

Kim Kardashian claims her kids are vegan except for North

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her children -- Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- have given up meat and adopted a largely plant-based diet.

Kim is known for her typically healthy food choices, but in an impromptu question and answer session with Twitter fans, she said that she has started to focus on consuming more vegan options -- and her young family is following in her footsteps, too.

After sharing her craving for frozen waffles, Kim responded to a fan wondering if she would ever consider giving up animal products, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I eat mostly plant-based. No meat anymore," the mother-of-four wrote, sharing that her kids are also vegan, except for her eldest daughter North.

Meanwhile, Kim used the opportunity to dismiss speculation that her cravings could be linked to pregnancy.

"No way! I'm just hungry," she replied

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye are parents to four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old girl Chicago, and eight-month-old baby boy, Psalm.

The youngest two were born via a surrogate after Kim experienced serious pregnancy complications with North and Saint.

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye are parents to four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old girl Chicago, and eight-month-old baby boy, Psalm.

The youngest two were born via a surrogate after Kim experienced serious pregnancy complications with North and Saint.

 

Kim Kardashian
