Kim Kardashian flies to LA in her brand new $95 million private jet, take a peek inside! - Watch

New Delhi: Business mogul and reality TV show star Kim Kardashian recently flew from Milan to the US in her newly built, G65OER private jet which reportedly cost her $95 million. The beauty queen waited for over a year to fly in the luxurious plane as per a TMZ report.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had hired renowned designers such as Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez to design and plan the interior of the plane.

In a viral Twitter video, one can get a glimpse of Kim's plane's flamboyant but minimalistic interior with cashmere and cream-coloured sets. Every seat also had a delicious meal served at entry.

KIM AIR

Mario posted this video inside Kim’s jet. pic.twitter.com/pjTJd3Pakj — The Wests (@kuwthewests) February 26, 2022

Combining the cost of interiors, Kim has reportedly spent over $150 million on the private jet which can seat 18 people. Interestingly, TMZ reported that the plane bears a similarity to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' jet.

On the work front, Kim's reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' ended in June 2021. Apart from television, she also has her own shapewear brand Skims which she founded in 2019.

On the personal front, Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021. The estranged couple share four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim is currently dating comedian and SNL star Pete Davidson who has been West's recent target on social media as he took several digs at the comedian.

As per an ANI report, West later issued a public apology to Kardashian and Davidson, 28, for harassing them on social media. West then filed a petition responding to Kardashian's December filing, in which she requested to be legally single.