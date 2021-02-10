Kim Kardashian hits back at trolls who question the authenticity of her daughter North West’s painting!

New Delhi: Reality television star Kim Kardashian hits back at trolls who questioned the veracity of the painting made by her eldest daughter, North West, which she had earlier shared on her Instagram story.

In a statement released by the mom of four, on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Don’t play with me when it comes to my children.” She further added, “I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!”

Kim Kardashian who shot to fame after featuring in the famous celebrity television show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' along with her family is now a millionaire and a household name. The show’s 20th and final season will air from March 18.

In the last season of the reality show, Kim will be opening up about divorcing rapper husband Kanye West, reportedly. The two tied the knot in 2014 and have four kids together.

The trouble in the celebrity marriage first came into public light when Kanye spoke about the complications that Kim faced when she was pregnant with their first child, North West. He revealed the private matters of his family and said his wife considered aborting the baby in a Presidential Election rally in 2020.

After speculations over her separation from her husband, Kim is focusing on her kids and many business ventures.

