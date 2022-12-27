Kim Kardashian opens up on co-parenting her kids with Kanye West, says, ‘It’s really hard’

Washington: American media personality Kim Kardashian recently reflected on the complexities of co-parenting with ex-Kanye West when it comes to their four kids. According to E! News, an American entertainment news outlet, during the last episode of Angie Martinez`s `IRL` podcast, she said, "I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don`t know anything that goes on in the outside world."

Stating that she will continue to protect her kids "for as long as I can," Kim broke down in tears, noting, "It`s hard. S--t like co-parenting, it`s really f--king hard." She also reflected on the impact of her own relationship with her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr. "I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that`s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that`s what I want for them," she continued, reported E! News.

The beauty mogul added, "So, if they don`t know things that are being said, or what`s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That`s real heavy, heavy grown-up s--t. And they`re not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we`ll have those conversations."

Kim`s latest interview comes nearly three weeks after a source shared insight into their co-parenting relationship, noting that Kim is ensuring Kanye remains involved in their kids` lives. "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what`s going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship," the insider told E! News in early December.