Kim Kardashian opens up on her dating life post Pete Davidson split, says 'I`m not looking for anything'

Washington: American media personality Kim Kardashian, who has had a breakup with comedian-actor Pete Davidson, recently revealed that she does not want to go into another relationship anytime soon.

According to Fox News, while appearing on `Live with Kelly and Ryan`, when asked about what she`s looking for in a new man and who she can potentially see herself with, she responded by saying, "absolutely no one," and that she`s not looking for anyone at the moment.

The beauty mogul stated that there would be no room in her life for a boyfriend. "I`m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish [law] school and [focus on] my kids," she said.

Earlier this month, on `The Late Late Show with James Corden`, Kardashian joked that since her relationships with people within the entertainment industry don`t seem to be working out, she is going to look for her next significant other in other places. She teased that she is going to start hanging out in doctor`s offices or law firms to find her next boyfriend.

There too she had clarified to him that she wasn`t looking for anything at the moment and just wanted to focus on her four children, as per Variety.

Kardashian has been involved in a number of high-profile relationships, most notably with her estranged husband Kanye West. Her first marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. Her second was to basketball player Kris Humphries, which lasted 72 days in 2011, and the third was to West.