Kim Kardashian Poses With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Calls Her 'Queen' - In Pic

New Delhi: Kim Kardashian's latest selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, where she calls her 'Queen,' is taking the internet by storm. Media Personality Kim Kardashian also shared several pictures from newlyweds Anant Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony.

Kim Kardashian captioned the selfie, 'Queen' and tagged her. She also posted photos of the event's decorations.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom-stylized dusty rose sheer saree with intricate embroidery, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in an embroidered black outfit.

Nita Ambani's Warm Welcome For Kim Kardashian

Nita Ambani Welcomes Kim Kardashian with a Heartwarming Gesture at Anant-Radhika's 'Lagna Vidhi' Ceremony.

In the video, a heartwarming display of Indian hospitality, Nita Ambani was seen walking hand-in-hand with Kim Kardashian and famed jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, warmly welcoming them to Radhika and Anant's 'Lagna Vidhi' ceremony. Their presence brought an added touch of sparkle to the already star-studded event.

The Kardashian sisters attended the wedding and Shubh Aashirwad ceremonies in traditional Indian attire. Kim wore red and white outfits, while Khloe stuns in shades of pink and beige.

Kardashian sisters were also seen interacting with the Ambani family.

In the clip, Kim Kardashian was seen interacting warmly with the Ambani family. The wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.

Star-Studded Blessing Ceremony

The 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony featured a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics.

The blessing ceremony was also attended by legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, as well as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan, among other prominent figures.

The celebrations conclude with the grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.