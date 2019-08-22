Kim Kardashian shares first-ever photo with all four kids

Los Angeles: Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her first-ever picture with all four of her children.

In the pic, Kim is on the beach with her junior quartet of North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. The group makes for a cute photo-op.

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!" Kim captioned the snapshot.

In the picture Kim's swimsuit is colour coordinated with that of her daughters, Chicago and North. Mom and two daughters are all turned up for beach action in silver swimsuits, while sons Psalm and Saint prefer casual shorts.

American reality Tv star Kim is currently in the Bahamas on a family vacation. She seems to be doing a great job balancing the sun, sand and the ocean with motherhood duties.

