Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares thowback pic, can you guess her age in this post?

Kim Kardashian is seen sunbathing in this throwback picture when she was 16. 

Kim Kardashian shares thowback pic, can you guess her age in this post?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kimkardashian

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian went down memory lane and remembered her teenage days in a throwback picture on social media.

In the Instagram image, a young Kim is seen sunbathing.

"16 year old KK," she wrote as caption with the picture, which currently has over three million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kim and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, along with their mother Kris Jenner, are getting into the greeting cards business. They have decided to name their brand Kardashian Kards.

In her personal space, Kim's divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West are on.

