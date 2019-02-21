Kim Kardashian sues fashion company

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own designs.

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own designs.

Kim on Wednesday filed a case against Missguided USA, seeking damages in excess of $10 million, reports tmz.com.

In the documents, the 38-year-old cited multiple instances where Missguided USA posted its own versions of outfits Kim was photographed wearing.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star`s lawsuit also included photographs of her own social media posts side-by-side with the company`s posts, showing their similarities and misrepresentation. 

Apart from this, Kim recently slammed another company Fashion Nova for recreating her vintage Mugler "b**b belt" dress, saying this practice by fast fashion companies was "devastating".

