Kim Kardashian To Shoot Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s Wedding For The Sixth Season Of 'The Kardashians' Reality Show

New Delhi: Now this is a huge hype about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding coming your way. Kim Kardashian who has arrived to attend the grand wedding of the youngest Ambani will feature their wedding in her reality show season six The Kardashians. As per the report, Kim Kardashian arrived with her crew members to cover the wedding as they will feature Annat and Radhika's wedding on their reality show. The Kardashians sisters have brought the entire team including their filming producers to capture their journey in Mumbai and the Ambani wedding.

Have a look at the picture of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian receiving a royal welcome as she arrives in India to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian received a royal welcome from the staff members of the Taj Mahal Hotel organised by Amabanis and the wedding grand welcome only shows that even the Kardashians love the traditional style of Indians. Kim was seen taking pictures of the aarti thaali and the way she asked before taking the picture was indeed commendable.

Kim took her Instagram stories and shared her excitement to be in India and attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Fans have already fixated their eyes on Kim's official Instagram page to see what the diva is wearing for the grand day.