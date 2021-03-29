हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's new bikini pic is about old memories

The images were clicked at the pool, and Kim Kardashian is seen wearing a beige two-piece that accentuates her curves.

Kim Kardashian&#039;s new bikini pic is about old memories
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Kim Kardashian's latest bikini post is, no surprises, a sizzler, but it is the caption that has caught the attention of many fans.

"Take me back," Kim writes, with a set of two throwback pictures she has posted on her official Instagram and Twitter accounts. The images were clicked at the pool, and Kim is seen wearing a beige two-piece that accentuates her curves. She completes her look with designer shades and a printed bandana covering her head.

The images being from the past, the caption obviously reveals a mood of nostalgia and harks back to happy times.

The reality TV star has been going through a much-publicised divorce proceeding with husband, rapper Kanye West, over the past weeks.

She has also been in the news lately for her new business venture along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner.

In February, the family trademarked the brand name Kardashian Kards and are gearing up to launch a line of greeting cards, photo albums, posters, postcards, notebooks, scrapbooks, writing material, erasers, bookmarks, stickers, calendars and gift wrap among other stationery items.

 

