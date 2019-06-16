Kim, Kourtney Kardashian celebrate daughters' birthdays with candy theme

Washington DC: Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian hosted a joint birthday party for their daughters North West and Penelope Disick on Saturday.

According to US Weekly, the theme for the celebrations was a candy land where everything including the decor, the cake, and the dress code was in accordance.

The 38-year-old beauty mogul shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebrations which will tempt you to pop a candy. She even posted videos that showed how her backyard was transformed into a real-life version of the Hasbro board game, complete with a colorful, winding track, gingerbread houses and tons of sugary treats.

"Candy Land is the theme of today for North`s party," said the KUWK star as she strolled past huge gumballs. She also posted a video of huge layers of cake and frosted cupcakes with the words "Happy B-Day Penelope and North."

Kourtney shared a video of her daughter who turned 7 recently where the birthday girl can be seen eyeing the multi-colour layered cake filled with sprinkles and candy.

Last year, the theme for the celebrations was a unicorn, while previous years featured a Moana party and a mermaid-themed celebration.

Extending her sweet wishes for her daughter, Kim earlier wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

Kris Jenner shared nine gorgeous pictures of her granddaughter and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!! What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!! Your magic and sunshine light up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul...I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you."