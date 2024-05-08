Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eum, Nam Goong Min, And Lee Do Hyun Win Big At The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

New Delhi: The red carpet was worn bare at the star-studded lineup at the coveted 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in Seoul on Tuesday, May 7.

Celebrating excellence in film, TV and theatre, the awards were hosted by actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum and TV host and comedian Shin Dong Yup.

Director Jang Jae Hyun’s supernatural thriller Exhuma continued its golden run. The Choi Min-sik, Kim Go Eun( Goblin, Little Women ) and Lee Do Hyun starrer won Jang Jae Hyun the Best Director trophy.

Kim Go Eun‘s turn as the shaman Hwa Rim won her the Best Actress in Film award, while Lee Do Hyun who played Bong Gil, the shaman who gets possessed by an evil spirit, won Best New Actor Film. Lee Do Hyun who is currently serving in military duty in the S Korean navy arrived in his uniform. The actor made a special mention to thank girlfriend actor Lim Ji Yeon, and the same has gone viral across, as fans could not get enough of his cute gesture.

12.12 The Day," won the Best Film and Best Actor prize for actor Hwang Jung Min, as well as the Grand Prize. The film which is based on the 1979 December 12 coup d’etat often known as 12/12 was a worldwide blockbuster. Director Kim recalled his initial concerns about low theatre attendance upon the film’s release but expressed gratitude for the large audience turnout, in his acceptance speech. He pledged continued dedication to creating engaging and high-quality Korean films.

One of the most celebrated dramas of 2023, the suspense thriller Moving," bagged the Grand Prize in the drama category. It is the second OTT original series to win a grand prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards after Netflix's "Squid Game" (2022).

My Dearest won Best Drama and won Nam Goong Min, best actor. Honey Lee won the best actress award for “Knight Flower”.

Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun once again reaffirmed his popularity quotient and bagged the popularity award for male, while IVE’s An Yu Jin took the same in the female category.