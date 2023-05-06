King Charles Coronation: Not Just Sonam Kapoor But These Other Indians Also Attend The Historic Event

New Delhi: The United Kingdom's royal family turns the page on a new chapter on Saturday with the coronation of King Charles III — a spectacle that echoes medieval times but features modern flourishes. The enthronement ceremony of King Charles III as the 40th monarch of Britain will be witnessed by guests from all over the world. At this historical moment for Britain, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and actor Sonam Kapoor are among the Indians set to be present at Westminster Abbey.

The long list includes heads of state, foreign royals like Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco; King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, among other dignitaries and politicians.

Sonam Kapoor is also to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir at the coronation, as per Variety. Two dabbawalas from Mumbai are also to represent their fraternity at the event, as reported by news agency ANI.

For King Charles, the dabbawalas are to carry a Puneri turban and a shawl made by the Warkari community as a gift. They were also invited to King Charles' wedding with Camilla.

Several Indian community workers are also invited to the ceremony including Sourabh Phadke, an architect who graduated from Charles' Foundation's Building Craft Programme and the Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, as reported by PTI.

Gulfsha, who was awarded the Prince's Trust Global Award last year, is also on the guest list as is Indian-origin Jay Patel from Canada.

Plans for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey call for a more toned-down affair than the last one, even though royals from other nations, heads of state and most of Charles' family will be there, and the monarch plans to wear the same vestments as Elizabeth did.