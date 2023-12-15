King X Nick Jonas To Diljit Dosanjh X Sia: Unbelievable International Collaborations That Redefined Global Music In 2023

New Delhi: In an era where beats know no borders, the fusion of Indian sounds with international flavours has created musical magic transcending boundaries. Celebrating the vibrant global music, 2023 witnessed unprecedented collaborations by Indian and International artistes that not only blew minds but also set social media ablaze. Here are four electrifying partnerships of Indian and International icons that made headlines and waves!

Diljit Dosanjh and Sia Unleash "Hass Hass" Sensation



Diljit Dosanjh, the maestro of cross-cultural melodies, joined forces with global phenomenon Sia in the unexpected blockbuster "Hass Hass." Known for her hits like "Cheap Thrills" and "Chandelier," Sia stunned fans by announcing a collaboration with the Punjabi sensation. The magic unfolded when Sia flawlessly belted out Punjabi lyrics, igniting a frenzy on social media across the globe! "Hass Hass" not only became Diljit's biggest hit but also a testament to the power of cross-genre collaborations.

King and Nick Jonas Elevate "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)"



This was 2023’s first International collaboration! India's rising pop star, King, and US pop icon Nick Jonas came together for the uplifting anthem "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)." In a groundbreaking move, Nick Jonas embraced Hindi lyrics for the first time, in perfect synchrony with King's heartfelt message. The fusion of cultures and music styles marked a pivotal moment for Indian music culture, putting King on the global music map instantly!

KiDi X Tulsi Kumar Dropped the Beat with "Shut Up Remix"

Tulsi Kumar went global with her first international collab alongside Ghanaian sensation KiDi in the Afro-Indian fusion remix of 'Touch It.' The beautifully shot video and the electrifying chemistry between Tulsi and KiDi turned this remix into a global sensation, reaffirming the universal appeal of music.

RIKA and Galantis Unleash the Disco Fever with 'Hooked (Hot Stuff)'



RIKA, the young dynamic Indian-origin artiste, teamed up with Swedish EDM powerhouse Galantis for the dance-pop anthem 'Hooked (Hot Stuff).' This empowering interpolation of Donna Summer's iconic "Hot Stuff" became an instant social media sensation. Accompanied by a fashion show-themed music video, 'Hooked (Hot Stuff)' not only broke records but also became the favourite track of RIKA, trending across the globe.

These collaborations exemplified the spirit of breaking barriers and embracing diversity in music and letting Indian artists shine on the global stage.