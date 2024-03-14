NewsLifestylePeople
SHAKA LAKA BOOM BOOM

Kinshuk Vaidya: Remember Sanju From 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'? Here's How He Looks Now

As the show has clocked decades now, the little Sanju is all grown-up and dashing now and here's how he looks like! 

Written By Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Kinshuk Vaidya: Remember Sanju From 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'? Here's How He Looks Now Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As a 90s kid, you have got to remember the popular show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' starring Kinshuk Vaidya in the lead role. His magic pencil was a fantasy for all the kids and is for some today as well. Back then, the show had a huge fanbase and was very popular amongst the kids. 

As the show has clocked decades now, the little Sanju is all grown-up and dashing now and here's how he looks like!

 

 

32-Years-Old Kinshuk Vaidya is now a successful actor and a huge crush of many social media users. He has a massive fan following on Instagram and keeps sharing pictures and videos with his fans. 

 

 

The actor earned praise for his character Arjun in RadhaKrishn. The actor also shares a great bond with Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays Krishna in the show. 

 

About 21 years ago, in 2000, Kinshuk's show went on-air and he rose to popularity with it. He had the best set of friends in the show, including Hansika Motwani. A few years ago, he had actually taken a break from acting. 

 

 

However, the actor made his comeback on the small screen with the show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka in 2016, which also featured Shivya Pathania. 

