Kiran Rao Opens Up On Her Bonding With Aamir Khan, Says 'He And I Value And Respect Each Other'

New Delhi: The one thing that strikes you about Kiran Rao is her candor. Back in the director’s chair with her second film Lapaata Ladies, thirteen years after she made her directorial debut with Dhobhi Ghat, she calls it her version of a massive film.

Set in 2001 when two brides are accidentally swapped on a train, the screenplay is an adaptation of Biplab Goswami’s prize-winning screenplay, Two Brides.

The filmmaker reveals it was her former husband Aamir Khan who gave her the story to work on. Revealing the reason for her long hiatus from direction she says “The pressure was really what next and finding the right project. Also, the thought that a second film is a chance for a filmmaker to go big and defy the expectations of the first, and maybe somewhere I felt trapped in that. I was not happy with what I was writing but now I feel it was all about things falling in place.”

Ironically when she was working on the film which is a winsome satire on relationships beyond the framework of social norms, her own marriage was facing its challenges. Did it anywhere impact her creative process?

“Anyone who is married will tell you it has its challenges, we have had our share as well. But you know it may come as a surprise but Aamir and me have never fought. We have had disagreements, but we respect and understand each other. With us, it has always been the case of finding the right argument, and there was nothing acrimonious to impact us as such.”

"Aamir's show of support as she promotes her film is unmissable, she reveals continues being a core member of Aamir Khan Productions even though she has launched her own independent production company," she said.

”I have never desired any validation from being his wife/ partner. It has never changed my relationship with me or with people around me. Aamir is very sensitive to this as well, and I have no qualms in asking him to help. I told him we needed his support for the film, you can say I use him when I have to," she says with a laugh.

The show of support at former stepdaughter Ira Khan’s wedding was remarkable, and the affection shared by the couple didn’t go unnoticed.

She said, “It has been effortless, this is because of the environment we have developed over the years. Reena was always part of the family even after they divorced, and the kids (Junaid and Ira) were very much part of my life when I got married to Aamir. It has never been an issue or question in my mind, my family will remain my family. Even if you change the definition of your relationship, if it is a strong one and you value it, you would not want to end it."

Though she reveals husband Aamir may have not passed the audition for Lapaata Ladies, she is never looking for star power. 'It's what fits the part, who knows maybe my next will be with a superstar,' she concluded.