Mumbai: Despite divorce Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao continue to be friends and be an integral part of the Khan family. Kiran was present at all the events that happened in the family including Ira Khan's wedding. Aamir and Kiran's equation was questioned by the netizens and they even wondered why they divorced if they can be friends. Well, Kiran's parents also thought the same. In an interview with Faye D'Souza, when asked if she faces questions of why she divorced Aamir if they continue to be friends, Kiran revealed her parents have asked her the same question.

Kiran Rao revealed why she divorced Aamir Khan and continued to be friends with the superstar.

"I suppose I was very keen to having my space to myself and feeling independent again. We have a strong equation as co-parents, as a family really, to survive the divorce. I'd be able to have individual time to myself with the comfort of knowing that Azad's dad is also my friend, is also family. It took me a while to get there mentally, and emotionally, even for Aamir. We needed to be secure in the fact that we're not going anywhere. We're there for each other for the long term. It's just that we don't have to be married for that."

Kiran is very happy after her divorce from Aamir Khan.

In the same interview, Kiran revealed its a very happy divorce for her, "This is what I felt would make me happy. And it has made me very happy. Before Aamir, I was single for a very long time. I really enjoyed my independence. I was lonely, but now I have Azad so I tend not to be lonely. I think loneliness is the only reason what a lot of women are worried of when they want a divorce or lose a partner. Luckily, I haven't faced that at all. I feel very supported by both my family and his, and my friends. So it's been all good things only. It's been a very happy divorce".

Kiran and Aamir Khan got married in 2005 and they are co-parenting their son Azad who was born in 2011.