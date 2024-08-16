New Delhi: Kiran Rao's directional Laapataa Ladies has captivated audiences with heartwarming story and humor. Produced by Aamir Khan the Film received a warm reception from the audience and the critics for its storyline, sheer entertainment, and witty humor. This has made the film shine at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM), where it won the Best Film Critics' Choice Award.

Laapataa Ladies Stellar Win

Laapataa Ladies is creating waves at IFFM, having won the prestigious Best Film Critics' Choice Award. This is indeed a magnificent win for the film, adding yet another feather to its cap. Moreover, the film was recently shown at the Supreme Court of India, which is another remarkable achievement.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Ravi Kisan in pivotal roles, The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.