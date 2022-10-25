NewsLifestylePeople
KIRRON KHER

Kirron Kher shares picture with Shah Rukh Khan from Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash: PHOTO

Kirron Kher and Shah Rukh Khan bumped into each other at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party at his residence.  

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 03:37 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Mumbai: Actor Kirron Kher, on Tuesday, dropped a picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher from Bachchan's Diwali bash.In the picture, the 'Dostana' actor was seen dressed in a beautiful red saree and she kept her in a bun. On the other hand, SRK opted for a black kurta pyjama with printed embroidery. Both were seen giving a warm hug to each other. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali."

The duo has worked in films such as 'Om Shanti Om', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Devdas', 'Veer Zaara' and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', reunited at the Bachchan household on Monday night and Kirron has now shared pictures from the bash.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)

As soon as the picture was posted, the fans flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "He just made my day."Another comment reads, "Dev saran with Kamaljit saran. #KANK #kabhialvidanaakehna."

Earlier, Kirron also posted pictures with the Diwali party host Amitabh. In the next image, she was seen posing with his son Sikandar Kher and Abhishek.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Diwali with the Bachchans@amitabhbachchan @sikandarkher @bachchan."

On Diwali, many Bollywood celebs hosted the party. The Bachchans held a Diwali bash at their residence, which was attended by a few including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Sikandar Kher, Anupam Kher, Rima Jain and Kunal Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film `Pathaan` alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

He also has director Atlee's 'Jawan' and director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Kirron is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP leader. 

