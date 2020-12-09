Kirti Kulhari opens up on how she proposed to her hubby and why expressing your feelings is important

New Delhi: A host of popular, notable personalities such as Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Kirti Kulhari, Sumukhi Suresh, Sushant Divgikar and Maanvi Gagroo will facilitate meaningful conversations around dating in India on Bumble’s new series.

It features unfiltered conversations highlighting various barriers and challenges to dating and other related hot-topics such as making the first move, body positivity and familial matrimonial pressure in our dating journeys.

Bumble, the women-first social networking app, has announced Dating These Days, Bumble's new series.

Opening up about her own personal experience, 'Pink' actress Kirti Kulhari said, "Just the thought of expressing yourself is very very daunting and it sounds like a very big deal. I was somebody as a teen who found it very tough to make the first move. I think I lacked the self-confidence, I lacked the self-esteem to kind of feel like I could do this I realise it's actually very empowering to be the first one - it just gave me the confidence to become this person, who is not at all shy about making the first move, being the first person to express to someone how you feel about that person or ask that person out or for that matter to actually ask that person to actually propose to that person to get married to you - which is what happened in my case with my husband."