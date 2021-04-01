हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari parts ways with husband Saahil Sehgal

Actress Kirti Kulhari on Thursday (April 1) took to Instagram to announce her separation with husband Saahil Sehgal.

Kirti Kulhari parts ways with husband Saahil Sehgal
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari on Thursday (April 1) took to Instagram to announce her separation with husband Saahil Sehgal.

In a note she put out on the Instagram on Thursday (April 1), Kirti wrote that they were parting ways "not on paper, but in life".

"A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about," she wrote.

The 'Pink' actress added, "And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS."

"To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward...Always..Kirti Kulhari," 35-year-old signed off her note with these words.

 

The couple was together for a period of four years.

Her contemporaries posted supportive messages on her post.

Actress Sayani Gupta wrote, "You know we are in your corner na.." followed by a heart emoji whereas actress Divya Dutta commented, "Big Hug to u my gal.

