Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari takes up kickboxing

Kirti started training and has been following her kickboxing training regime rigorously. 

Kirti Kulhari takes up kickboxing

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari has taken up kickboxing lessons for a yet-to-be-announced project.

Kirti started training and has been following her kickboxing training regime rigorously. 

"It is great to learn new things and thanks to my profession and the roles I play, I get to do so," Kirti said. 

"Kickboxing is not just a great workout but it really also helps improve body-mind coordination and reflexes. Plus, it's always good to know how to fight back. I am having a blast," she added. 

On the professional front, Kirti will be next seen in "Mission Mangal", "Bard Of Blood" and the second season of "Four More Shots Please!".

 

Kirti KulharikickboxingBollywoodMission Mangal
