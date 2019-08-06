Kirti Kulhari's assurance to fan who said she should star in lead roles

Mumbai: A fan tweeted to "Pink" actress Kirti Kulhari on Tuesday, asking her not to do supporting roles anymore, and only go for lead roles, and she has replied saying she doesn't worry about such things.

"You know what saddens me @IamKirtiKulhari, you are still playing supporting roles to Taapsee, Parineeti and others when you should be playing the lead roles!!! You are far talented than what you are getting from Bollywood! #TheGirlOnTheTrain," wrote the fan, referring to the fact that Kirti did a supporting act in "Pink", starring Taapsee Pannu, and will next be seen as part of the prop cast of Bollywood's remake of "The Girl On The Train", which stars Parineeti Chopra.

Kirti replied to the tweet, saying she is an actor and only chooses the roles she enjoys doing.

"I'm an actor. I don't support anybody. I do roles that I enjoy doing. It's people who look at it as this and that. I choose my roles, and everything I do stands on its own. So, enjoy my work and don't worry about all this," Kirti replied.

The 34-year-old actress will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in Ribhu Dasgupta's remake of "The Girl On The Train" The film is presently being shot in London. Earlier this year, Kirti was seen playing a supporting role in the patriotic blockbuster, "Uri: The Surgical Strike", starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam.