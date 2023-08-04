Kishore Kumar Birthday: An Iconic Voice Of Ultimate 'Babumoshai' Behind Biggest Bollywood Superstars

Kishore Kumar Songs: There isn't much more to be said about Kishore Kumar's magnificence, is there? He was brilliant. He was a genius. Or that he was perhaps the man with the best male voice ever to grace the Indian film industry. In his capacity as a playback singer, Kishore brought movie characters to life in a way that even the actor portraying them couldn't have done (and that goes for superstars like Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rajesh Khanna). Today marks the 94th birthday of the eccentric genius. Here are the top 3 people he sang for, people we should be just as grateful to as we are for.

Dev Anand: 'Guide' Of Bollywood

Kishore had a significant role in many of Dev Anand's films, in part because of S.D. Burman. Kishore starred in Dev Anand films frequently, thanks to the charming "Jeevan Ke Safar Mein Raahi" from Munimji (1955), "Gaata Rahe Mera Dil" from Guide, "Phoolon Ke Rang Se" from Prem Pujari, "Pal Bhar Ke Liye" from Johny Mera Naam, and many other films.



Rajesh Khanna: Bollywood's First Superstar

Kishore, whose voice Rajesh Khanna once said that he was the body and Kishore was the voice, was largely responsible for his stardom. The duo always produced top-notch music, whether it was "Mere Sapnon Ki Raani" (Aradhana, 1969), "Hamen Tumse Pyar Kitna" (Kudrat, 1981), "Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai" (Kati Patang, 1971), or the magnificent "Chingari Koi Bhadke" (Amar Prem, 1972). It would take all day to list them all, which would be wonderful. Kishore sang over 245 songs for Rajesh Khanna in total.

Amitabh Bachchan: 'Angry Young Man' Of B-Town

Of all the actors Kishore has sung for, I believe his voice complemented Amitabh's voice the best. From the stunning "Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana" from Yaarana to his entry in the middle of the song "Salaame Ishq Meri Jaan" from Muqaddar ka Sikandar (1978) or the foot-tapping "Apni Toh Jaise Taise" from Laawaris (1981) to the mesmerizing Raag Bhoopali-based "Dekha Ek Khwab" from Silsila, Kishore and Amitabh were unseparable.

Unparallel Kishore

The classic toothless smile of Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna's timeless winks, and Amitabh Bachchan's image of an angry young man were all brought to life in hit songs at one point by Kishore Kumar. Although Kishore Kumar's unrivaled singing ability is legendary, relatively few people genuinely discuss his acting abilities. He also excelled as a producer, screenwriter, composer, lyricist, and film director. His real name was Abhas Kumar Ganguly, but everyone in the Hindi cinema industry, including his fans, knew him as Kishore Kumar. The iconic figure of the Hindi film industry, who was born into a Bengali family, looked up to singing and acting legend KL Saigal. The multi-talented star gave playback in 1,188 Bollywood films while also acting in 86 of them. He had no professional training in music or acting and was a self-made talent.

For many years, the iconic star presided over the Hindi film industry. At one point, when it came to Bollywood music, no one could fathom past Kishore. His sense of humor and voice modulation abilities were exceptional. He was one of the most adaptable singers B-Town has ever seen. He has contributed to the industry in ways that very few others have up to this point, from tender love songs to upbeat tunes. Kishore made a name for himself not only in the Hindi cinema industry but also in Bengali, Odia, Gujrati, Marathi, Assamese, and Kannada, among other Indian languages. This untrained vocalist was one of those artists who could make his humorous reputation in the entertainment world seem stylish. He also had an incredible sense of humor.