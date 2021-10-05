हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai reveal baby son Nirvair's face in adorable video, Gauahar Khan showers love

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer shared a video wherein we first see a cute baby doll in a turban and as the background song "Build a Bitch" goes "1, 2, 3," the video cuts to their sweetest little baby, in a makeshift turban.

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai reveal baby son Nirvair&#039;s face in adorable video, Gauahar Khan showers love

MUMBAI: Celebrity couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who recently welcomed their son Nirvair, have finally shared with their fans how their baby looks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer shared a video wherein we first see a cute baby doll in a turban and as the background song "Build a Bitch" goes "1, 2, 3," the video cuts to their sweetest little baby, in a makeshift turban.

Fans, friends and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with likes and comments. "Ma sha Allah! Give sadka. ! He`s beautiful! Ma sha Allah," Gauahar Khan wrote.

"Star baccha," Bharti Singh added.

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, commenced dating in 2010 and got married in 2016. 

This year, in March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned.

Kishwer and Suyyash welcomed baby Nirvair on August 27 this year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kishwer MerchantSuyyash RaiKishwer Merchant pregnancyKishwer Merchant marriageKishwer Merchant photosBollywood
Next
Story

Mumbai cruise drug raid: 4 more persons arrested, sent to NCB custody till October 11

Must Watch

PT40M46S

Deshhit: Politics of opposition on the basis of viral video of Lakhimpur!